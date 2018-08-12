Browns' Desmond Harrison: Back at practice Sunday
Harrison (toe) made his return to practice Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Harrison -- who was activated off the PUP list on Aug. 9 -- will likely make his preseason debut on Friday versus the Bills. The 24-year-old is competing for a roster spot as a reserve offensive lineman.
