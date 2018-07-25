Browns' Desmond Harrison: Lands on PUP list

Harrison was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It remains relatively unclear as to what is plaguing Harrison. What is known, however, is that Harrison's probability of making the team diminishes with each missed practiced. The 24-year-old has minimal experience and projects as a depth lineman at best for the 2018 season.

