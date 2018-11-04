Browns' Desmond Harrison: Out Sunday
Harrison (illness) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Harrison came down with an illness late in the week, providing an opportunity for Greg Robinson to start at left tackle Sunday.
