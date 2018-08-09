Harrison (toe) has passed his physical and been activated from the PUP list, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With the left tackle position seemingly locked up by Joel Bitonio, Harrison's best chance to make the final roster will be as a reserve at that position. The West Georgia product has been praised for his athleticism by Cleveland brass, but it seems he still has some catching up to do in the mental aspect of the game.