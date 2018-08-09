Harrison (toe) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Giants, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harrison was activated off the PUP list just Thursday, so it shouldn't be a big surprise that he's not yet ready to take the field in a game. The reserve lineman is anything but a shoe-in for a 53-man roster spot, so look for him to make a preseason appearance sooner rather than later.