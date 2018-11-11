Browns' Desmond Harrison: Won't play Sunday
Harrison (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Harrison is slated to miss a second straight game due to an illness, lending a chance for Greg Robinson to once again start at left tackle.
