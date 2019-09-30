Lawrence finished Sunday's impressive road win in Baltimore with a solo tackle and an interception.

Lawrence's interception came late in the third quarter and wound up giving Cleveland's offense a short field to work with. The Browns would score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, giving the road team a commanding 40-18 lead that they would not relinquish. Lawrence logged 29 defensive snaps in the win.

