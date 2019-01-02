Lawrence signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns.

The Browns originally acquired Lawrence in a trade with the Saints just days before the start of the 2018 season, but the Auburn product logged just two defensive snaps in one game appearance over the course of the season and he ultimately finished the year on the team's practice squad. Lawrence will now get another chance to make a name for himself in Cleveland throughout the offseason with hopes of securing a depth role in advance of the 2019 campaign.

