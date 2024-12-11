Share Video

Bush recorded six tackles (one solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 27-14 defeat to the Steelers.

The linebacker now has 63 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, on the year. Bush has only played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps twice this season, but he has clearly been active when he's been on the field.

