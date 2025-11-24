Bush recorded nine tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and a second quarterback hit in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12.

Bush was one of several defenders to have an impact in a dominating performance by Cleveland's defense. Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the sack was the result of blockers paying more attention to Myles Garrett (3.0 sacks), leaving Bush a clear alley to quarterback Geno Smith. It was Bush's second sack of the season and first since Week 2. He's up to 75 tackles (11 games), which ranks second on the team and puts him within reach of the career-best 109 stops recorded as a rookie for the Steelers in 2019.