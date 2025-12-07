Browns' Devin Bush: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bush (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Titans.
Bush missed Cleveland's first two practices this week but was able to log a limited session Friday. That will be enough for him to take the field against Tennessee. Bush has logged a defensive snap share above 70 percent in each of Cleveland's contests this season, and that figures to continue to be the case Sunday, provided he avoids aggravating the foot issue.