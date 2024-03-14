The Browns signed Bush to a one-year deal Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2019 first-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers and he'll be coming back to the AFC North after signing with Cleveland on Thursday. Bush played 10 or fewer defensive snaps in seven of his 13 games last season, but he still recorded 37 total tackles, including five tackles for loss. The Michigan product will likely have the chance to compete for a starting spot in the Browns' linebacker corps this offseason.