Bush will become an unrestricted free agent in March, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Bush finished 2025 with a career-high 125 tackles (63 solo, 2.0 sacks) and recorded three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The 27-year-old is in line for a big payday this offseason. His chances of returning to Cleveland are more likely if current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz returns, as either the DC or head coach.