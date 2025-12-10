Bush notched nine tackles (three solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception, Sunday in a loss to the Titans.

Bush was all over the field Sunday, finishing as Cleveland's second-leading tackler and pacing the squad with a pair of defensed passes. Among those was a first-quarter pickoff of Cam Ward that Bush returned 44 yards to set up a Browns field goal. Bush has posted 91 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) through 13 games, putting him on pace to surpass the career-high mark of 109 stops he recorded as a rookie with Pittsburgh in 2019. He also has already reached a career-best mark with seven defensed passes, two of which have been interceptions, including his second career pick-six.