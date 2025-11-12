Browns' Devin Bush: Finishes with five stops in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bush tallied five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Bush tied for second on Cleveland in stops in the loss. The veteran linebacker has notched 62 tackles (including 1.0 sacks), four defensed passes and a forced fumble over nine games this season.
