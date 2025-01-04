Bush (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's Week 18 battle against Baltimore, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Bush picked up the injury -- though he began the practice week labeled with an elbow issue, he was able to log a full practice each day and didn't have an injury designation until early Saturday. It's also unclear how serious the thigh issue is or what the likelihood is of Bush missing Saturday's regular-season finale. If he can't play against the Ravens, Winston Reid could be in line for more defensive snaps.