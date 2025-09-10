Bush recorded seven tackles (four solo) in the Browns' loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Bush started and played 75 percent of the defensive snaps at linebacker alongside Jerome Baker and Carson Schwesinger. In addition to the seven tackles, Bush also logged one pass breakup and one quarterback hit on Joe Burrow. Bush appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Browns last season, making 10 starts, and finished with 76 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups.