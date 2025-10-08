Bush registered six tackles (four solo) during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Bush finished Sunday's game tied with Greg Newsome for the third most tackles on the Browns behind Carson Schwesinger (12) and Ronnie Hickman (10). Bush is up to 36 total tackles through the first five games of the regular season, and he has logged at least six stops in each contest. The 2019 first-rounder is on pace to surpass his tackling total from the 2024 campaign (76 tackles across 16 games).