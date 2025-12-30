Bush recorded nine tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble in the Browns' win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Bush has recorded at least nine tackles in three of the past four games and four of his last six, as he's up to a career-high 111 tackles on the season, including 57 solo and 2.0 sacks. Bush has also logged seven pass breakups, including two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Bush has forced a pair of fumbles and has recovered one fumble across 16 starts.