Bush (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bush managed to upgrade to a limited participant in Friday's practice after being unable to participate earlier in the week. The strongside linebacker is in danger of missing his first game, but the ability to practice Friday and "questionable" instead of "doubtful" are both good signs that indicate he'll be able to take the field Sunday. If the starter can't go, Jerome Baker will likely take over his duties Sunday.