Bush logged four tackles and returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore in Week 11.

Buch was in position to grab a ball tipped in the air by the Ravens' Keaton Mitchell and navigated through traffic and multiple would-be tacklers to score his first touchdown since 2019. The interception was also his first since 2019. Along with the pick-six, Bush has amassed 66 tackles (1.0 sacks), five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 10 games.