Bush recorded five total tackles (two solo), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots.

Bush played a season-high 91 percent of the team's defensive snaps, most notably falling on a fumble by running back TreVeyon Henderson in the fourth quarter. The linebacker has produced 57 total tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over eight games this year.