Gabriel (hamstring) won't participate in 11-on-11 drills Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gabriel is one of three Browns quarterbacks who won't play in Friday's preseason opener in Carolina, with Shedeur Sandersand Tyler Huntley set to see action in the contest. The 2025 third-round pick sustained a hamstring injury in practice last Saturday and won't push it for the remainder of the week. He is still competing for his spot on the roster in what is a very crowded quarterback room.