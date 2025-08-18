With Joe Flacco having been named the Browns' starting QB on Monday, per Kelsey Russo of the team's official site, Gabriel will now turn his focus to competing for backup slotting behind the veteran signal-caller.

Unlike Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (oblique), Gabriel played in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles. With Flacco locked in as Cleveland's QB1 to begin the regular season, it remains to be seen who will be his top backup Sept. 7 against the Bengals, but look for things to get competitive on that front once both Pickett and Sanders resume practicing fully.