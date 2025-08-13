Gabriel is facing an opportunity to potentially start Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles with Shedeur Sanders (oblique) and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) both nursing injuries, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't yet named a starter for Saturday's exhibition matchup, but with Sanders and Pickett both banged up and Joe Flacco expected to rest, Gabriel seems a likely candidate to not only start, but potentially handle a substantial amount of expanded reps. Deshaun Watson (Achilles) remains on the active/PUP list, meaning the only other healthy quarterback on the roster able to challenge Gabriel for playing time Saturday is currently Tyler Huntley. Gabriel missed Cleveland's preseason opener due to a hamstring injury of his own, so the team may also have extra motivation to allot the 2025 third-rounder increased exhibition reps for evaluation purposes.