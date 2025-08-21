Browns head coach Kevin Stefansk said Thursday that Gabriel is set to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams, entering the game second, after starter Joe Flacco and before Shedeur Sanders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gabriel and Sanders are competing for slotting behind Flacco, who has already been named the Week 1 starter and is in line to handle 25-30 snaps with the first-team offense Saturday. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett (hamstring) will miss a third consecutive preseason game due to injury, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. With roster cut-downs on deck next week, Saturday's game represents a crucial opportunity for both Gabriel and Sanders to put good reps on tape as they vie with Pickett for depth chart standing behind Flacco.