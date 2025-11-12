Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said immediately following Sunday's loss to the Jets that Gabriel will remain the starting quarterback Week 11 against Baltimore, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

That Stefanski will stick with Gabriel, despite mounting evidence that the rookie is out of his depth, could indicate his confidence level in backup Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel had a few good moments in the Week 10 loss, when new play caller, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, added more designed rollouts. That resulted in No. 1 wideout Jerry Jeudy getting his hands on the ball more often and a season-high 54 yards rushing for the quarterback, but opposing defenses are not being challenged. Gabriel ranks 41st among NFL quarterbacks at minus-0.18 expected points added, and he's showing little evidence that improvement is coming.