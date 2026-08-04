Browns' Dillon Gabriel: In line for more reps

Browns head coach Todd Monken said Monday that Gabriel is on track to receive more reps in future practices after the second-year quarterback has had a strong start to training camp, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "It's up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done... If that continues, we'll continue to up his reps. I mean, he's earned that."

Heading into camp, Monken had narrowed down the competition for the starting quarterback gig to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. While Gabriel remains unlikely to factor into that job battle, the 25-year-old has done his part thus far to put himself in good standing to make the final roster as the No. 3 signal-caller. Cleveland invested a sixth-round pick on dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green in April, but Gabriel's productive start to camp could leave fewer reps with the second-team offense available to the rookie.