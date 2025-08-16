The Browns expect Gabriel (hamstring) to start Saturday's preseason matchup against the Eagles, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Gabriel's lingering hamstring injury appears to be holding up well during pre-game warmups, paving the way for him to make his preseason debut on the road against Philadelphia. With anticipated Week 1 starter Joe Flacco resting Saturday, Shedeur Sanders (oblique) ruled out and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) having been limited to 7-on-7 drills at practice this week, Gabriel and Tyler Huntley could be Cleveland's only available quarterbacks versus Philadelphia, potentially positioning the rookie third-round pick for a substantial workload in his exhibition debut.