Gabriel (hamstring) will be limited in Monday's practice, per coach Kevin Stefanski, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski added that Gabriel sustained and reported the hamstring injury in practice Saturday. Shedeur Sanders (arm) is returning to full participation Monday alongside Joe Flacco, while Pickett's limited participation in team drills will be more than Kenny Pickett (hamstring) puts forth. It remains to be seen what combination of the four quarterback Cleveland deploys in its preseason opener Thursday against the Panthers.