Gabriel (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Gabriel was added to the injury report last Friday after picking up a shoulder injury late in the week, and he ended up being inactive for Sunday's over the Steelers. The rookie QB's limited practice to begin Week 18 prep suggests he's feeling better, but a full practice by the end of the week would go a long way toward ensuring he'll be cleared to play Sunday against Cincinnati. If Gabriel does suit up, he'll resume working as the Browns' No. 2 QB behind fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.