Gabriel is expected to replace Joe Flacco as the Browns' starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

After limping to a 1-3 start to the season while failing to score more than 17 points in any game under Flacco's direction, the Browns look set to turn the offense over to Gabriel. The FBS career leader with 155 touchdown passes over a six-year collegiate career that included stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon, Gabriel beat out fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders for the top backup role coming out of training camp. Gabriel -- who has completed three of four pass attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown between appearances at the tail end of blowout losses in Weeks 2 and 4 -- brings far more mobility to the table than Flacco, though he boasts only average arm strength and may not be asked to direct a high-volume passing attack. The Browns have yet to officially confirm any change at quarterback for Week 5, but expect head coach Kevin Stefanski to address the matter when he speaks to the media Wednesday.