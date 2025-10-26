Gabriel completed 21 of 35 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots. He added 13 yards on his only carry.

The rookie QB barely involved his wide receivers in the game plan, as just three of his 21 completions went to WRs, and his two TDs went to tight ends Harold Fannin and David Njoku. Gabriel also threw the first two INTs of his NFL career however, and he's failed to reach 200 passing yards in three of his four starts since replacing Joe Flacco under center for the Browns. Gabriel will get a chance to regroup on the team's Week 9 bye before taking on the struggling Jets in Week 10.