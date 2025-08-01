Though Joe Flacco handled the bulk of the first-team QB reps during team drills Friday, Gabriel mixed in with the first unit as well, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

That's an arrangement that had had been in play while Kenny Pickett dealt with a hamstring issue. However, with Pickett back on the field Friday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- before long, we'd expect a return to Flacco and Pickett sharing most of the first-team work in practice, with Gabriel mixing in to a lesser degree, while Shedeur Sanders gets reps with the second or third team offense.