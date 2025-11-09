Gabriel completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jets. He added five rushing attempts for 54 yards.

Gabriel opened the scoring with a nine-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku and connected with Jerry Jeudy for a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but the rookie quarterback completed only 11 of 23 first-half passes for 125 yards. Cleveland's offense struggled in the second half even as Gabriel's accuracy improved slightly, and he came up short of 200 passing yards for the fourth time in five starts as the Browns fell to 2-7 overall. Per Brad Stainbrook of the Browns' official site, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Gabriel will remain the starter for the team's Week 11 rematch versus the Ravens, against whom Gabriel threw his first NFL touchdown pass in Week 2.