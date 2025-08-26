Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Gabriel will begin the regular season as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Joe Flacco, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Gabriel will kick off the year as Flacco's top backup, while fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders operates as the emergency No. 3 option. A hamstring injury forced Gabriel to sit out the Browns' preseason opener, but he returned for the team's final two exhibition matchups and looked solid, completing a combined 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and one interception.