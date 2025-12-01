default-cbs-image
Gabriel replaced starter Shedeur Sanders for one snap in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers in Week 13.

Gabriel was needed for one play when Sanders was required to leave the field following a sack during which he appeared to tweak his ankle. He was checked out by team trainers, triggering a mandatory removal, and Gabriel entered. Sanders will remain the starter for Week 14 against Tennessee.

