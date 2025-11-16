Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Not returning to Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gabriel (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Gabriel out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, Shedeur Sanders will handle the Browns' QB duties versus the Ravens. Gabriel will thus look to gain medical clearance ahead of next weekend's contest against the Raiders.
