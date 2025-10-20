default-cbs-image
Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 116 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for 12 yards in the Browns' 31-6 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie wasn't asked to do much, and the fact the Browns were able to jump out to a 17-6 halftime lead automatically gave head coach Kevin Stefanski in how he deployed his young signal-caller. Quinshon Judkins, who scored three rushing touchdowns, and the Browns defense, which picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times and also recorded a pair of sacks, did most of the heavy lifting, leading to Gabriel's lowest passing yardage total yet in three games as a starter. The 2025 third-round pick will face off with Drake Maye and the Patriots on the road in Week 8 next Sunday afternoon.

