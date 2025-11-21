Gabriel (concussion) is practicing Friday, but he has yet to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Shedeur Sanders has already been declared the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but Gabriel still has a chance to be available in a backup role. Gabriel would have to clear concussion protocol to be active Sunday, which would involve practicing without limitations Friday and subsequently gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. If Gabriel's ultimately ruled out, Bailey Zappe would likely work as Sanders' backup Sunday.