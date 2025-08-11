Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Gabriel (hamstring) will participate in 11-on-11 drills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel had been limited in practice for roughly a week due to a hamstring injury, which also forced him to sit out Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers, but he now appears back to full health. With Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and Deshaun Watson (Achilles) all sidelined versus Carolina, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders got a chance to log substantial exhibition action and impressed with two touchdown passes. Gabriel may have to make up lost ground in Saturday's road preseason game against the Eagles.