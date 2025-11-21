Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

That said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic,coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Friday that the QB -- who has yet to fully clear concussion protocol -- "continues to get better...doing great." Gabriel's next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 30 against the 49ers, with Shedeur Sanders slated to start Sunday, backed up by Bailey Zappe.