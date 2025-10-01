The Browns announced that Gabriel will start Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the rookie third-round pick will take over the top job from Joe Flacco, who will move into the No. 2 role, who led the Browns to a 1-3 record through the first four games of the season. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, will remain third on the depth chart. Gabriel possesses more mobility than Flacco, who had been hit 19 times over the last two games according to Cleveland.com. The signal-caller's ability to provide some scrambling ability could prove to be helpful behind an offensive line that's been without both its starting tackles of late. That said, Gabriel could preside over a run-based attack headlined by rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, which could limit the quarterback's passing volume and his overall fantasy appeal.