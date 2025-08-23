Gabriel completed 12 of 19 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

Entering the game in the second quarter after No. 1 quarterback Joe Flacco handled the Browns' first three drives, Gabriel quickly led the team to 10 points before halftime, highlighted by a three-yard TD toss to Gage Larvadian with 17 seconds left on the clock. The absence of Kenny Pickett (hamstring) during training camp and the preseason has provided Gabriel with valuable reps, and the 2025 third-round pick has rarely looked out of place. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders remains in the mix for a spot behind Flacco as well, but Gabriel has made a solid case to begin the season in the No. 3 role, if not No. 2.