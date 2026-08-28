Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns while rushing four times for three yards in Thursday's 37-13 preseason win over the Patriots.

Gabriel got the start in the preseason finale with the Browns resting anointed Week 1 starter Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. The 2025 third-round pick made the most of his opportunity Thursday, throwing touchdown passes of six and 14 yards to Luke Floriea, as well as a seven-yard touchdown pass to Ahmani Marshall in the first half before subbing out for rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green at halftime. Gabriel is third on Cleveland's QB depth chart heading into the regular season, but he started six games during his rookie campaign and could work his way into the mix again, as neither Watson nor Sanders has looked particularly impressive.