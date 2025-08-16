Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards and an interception in Saturday's 22-13 preseason win over the Eagles. He also gained one yard and lost a fumble on two carries.

The 2025 third-round pick looked good at times while playing the entire first half for the Browns, leading the team to three scores on five possessions, but he also made a poor decision on a pick-six that snuffed out a drive deep in Philly territory in the first quarter and botched a handoff to Pierre Strong in the second. Gabriel will continue to get valuable reps while Kenny Pickett (hamstring) and Shedeur Sanders (oblique) are sidelined, but based on Saturday's performance, he's still a long way from unseating Joe Flacco for the top spot on the quarterback depth chart.