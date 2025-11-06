Gabriel will be hearing the voice of first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees calling plays this week against the Jets, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski gave up play-calling duties for a second straight season, citing a need to create explosive plays and fix trouble areas. And there are many areas that need fixing. Beyond a rotating cast of starters on the offensive line, Gabriel has been limited to mostly short passes by an unexciting and unproductive group of wide receivers. The rookie quarterback told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal that he hasn't noticed much change in the day-to-day operations since Stefanski announced the switch Monday. A new play caller should not result in a radically different plan Week 10, when the Browns face the league's 26th-ranked rush defense (135.8 ypg). Look for Rees to establish the run with Quinshon Judkins and keep Gabriel out of difficult third-down situations.