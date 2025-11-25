Gabriel will serve as the top backup to Shedeur Sanders in next Sunday's game against San Francisco, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Sanders replaced an injured Gabriel on Sunday and guided the Browns to a 24-10 win over Las Vegas. Gabriel, who cleared the concussion protocol Monday, will operate as the backup. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he's "not looking past this week," suggesting the two rookie QBs could flip spots on the depth chart at any point.