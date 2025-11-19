With Gabriel still in concussion protocol, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Shedeur Sanders will draw the start at quarterback for the Browns on Sunday against the Raiders.

When asked what the Browns' QB plans are after Week 12, coach Kevin Stefanski noted that at this stage he won't look beyond Sunday's contest. In any case, Gabriel is not in line to practice Wednesday, while Sanders is poised to make his first career regular-season start this weekend.