Johnson signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Steelers, the 2019 third-rounder was shipped to the Panthers last offseason, dealt to the Ravens in late October and also had a brief stint with the Texans down the stretch after a tumultuous time in Baltimore. Between the three teams, Johnson hauled in 33 of 67 targets for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 regular-season games. All but the TD mark were career lows. Upon joining Cleveland, he'll be a part of his third AFC North organization and likely will be in the mix for regular snaps in a receiving corps without established options beyond Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman (concussion).